Neil Young, Annie Lennox & more mobilize for climate change awareness

By Andrea Dresdale

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Neil YoungAnnie Lennox and Carole King are among the stars who have joined a 24-hour social media campaign to amplify climate change awareness.

The artists are all posting on Thursday to support the goals of the United Nations Human Rights initiative Right Here Right Now Global Climate Alliance. The plan is for them, as well as stars like Cyndi Lauper, Barbra Streisand, Billie Jean King and Jack Black, to reach more than 150 million people on their combined socials.

The message they're all sharing is "Climate Change is a Human Rights Crisis," as well as invitations for fans to learn about the Right Here Right Now Global Climate Summit, set for June 2025 at the University of Oxford.

"Together, we can champion human rights-based solutions [and] amplify environmental defenders' voices," the message continues.

The initiative is being launched nine months ahead of the actual event, according to organizers, so that "co-host universities around the world, participants, media, and the public have ample time to engage, paving the way for meaningful progress."

