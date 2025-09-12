Neil Young announces albums for the sixth installment of his 'Official Release Series'

Neil Young has announced the four albums that will make up the sixth installment in his Official Release Series.

The latest edition will include discs 26, 27, 28 and 29 in the series, and will feature 1992's Harvest Moon, featuring the iconic title track; 1993's Unplugged, recorded for the MTV series; 1994's Sleep With Angels, which includes the 14-minute song "Change Your Mind"; and 1995's double album Mirror Ball, which he recorded with Seattle rockers Pearl Jam.

Official Release Series Volume 6, dropping Oct. 24, will be released as a limited-edition numbered vinyl box set, with each album issued as a double vinyl. There will also be a CD box, with one CD for each title.

Both sets will be available at the Greedy Hand Store at the Neil Young Archives, as well as music retailers. The set will also be available in high-res digital audio at Neil Young Archives and on most digital services. All formats are available for preorder now.

Young is currently on his Love Earth tour with his band the Chrome Hearts. The tour hits Mountain View, California, on Friday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.