Neil Young announces two shows at the Capitol Theatre in New York

Neil Young recently told members of his Neil Young Archives site that he was planning some new tour dates this year, and he's made good on that promise.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced he'll headline the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24, with backing band The Chrome Hearts, made up of Micah Nelson, Anthony LoGerfo and Corey McCormick.

A Neil Young Archives presale is happening now, with tickets going on sale to the general public Saturday at 10 a.m.

Besides the new dates, Young has only two other shows planned for this year so far. He’s one of the performers at Farm Aid, which is happening Sept. 21 in Saratoga, New York, and will also play the Harvest Moon benefit concert with Stephen Stills on Oct. 5 at The Painted Turtle camp in Lake Hughes, California.

