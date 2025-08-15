Neil Young boycotting Facebook following report on Meta’s policy regarding chatbots, children

Neil Young during day four of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2025 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
By Jill Lances
Neil Young is taking a stand against Meta's use of artificial intelligence when it comes to children.

A post on Young's Facebook page announced that he would no longer be using the social media platform, an apparent response to a Reuters article that revealed details of an internal Meta Platforms document that noted Meta's chatbot functions were allowed to "engage a child in conversations that are romantic or sensual."

"At Neil Young's request, we are no longer using Facebook for any Neil Young related activities," read the post on Young's Facebook page. "Meta's use of chatbots with children is unconscionable. Mr. Young does not want a further connection with FACEBOOK."

Young hasn’t made any other comments about his decision. It does look like Meta plans to change its policy, though, with spokesman Andy Stone telling Reuters the document is being revised. Stone says examples listed in it “were and are erroneous and inconsistent with our policies, and have been removed.”

Young is currently on his Love Earth tour with his band Chrome Hearts. The tour hits Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, on Friday. A complete list of dates can be found at NeilYoungArchives.com.

