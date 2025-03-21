Neil Young cancels plans for free concert in Ukraine

Neil Young is no longer planning to play a free concert in Ukraine.

In early March, Young announced that he and his band The Chrome Hearts were in talks to open their love earth tour with the free concert, although he didn't announce a date or exact location for the show. Well, now he says the show is canceled due to safety concerns.

"We had a good venue, close to a shelter, but the changing situation on the ground was too much," Young explains in a post on his Neil Young Archives website. "I could not in good conscience take my crew and instruments into that area. My apologies to all." He added, "Ukraine is a great country with a good leader. Slava Ukraini."

Young’s love earth tour is set to kick off June 18 in Rättvik, Sweden. It hits the U.S. Aug. 8 in Charlotte, North Carolina, wrapping with a show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Sept. 15.

A complete list of dates can be found at NeilYoungArchives.com.

