Neil Young celebrating 50th anniversary of 'Tonight’s the Night' with limited-edition reissue

Neil Young is set to reissue his 1975 album Tonight's the Night in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

The reissue will feature six bonus tracks, as well as a previously unreleased original version of “Lookout Joe,” which replaces the version on the 1975 release.

Other previously unreleased tracks include “Walk On,” which, like the original “Lookout Joe,” was recorded during Young's 1973 recording sessions at S.I.R. in Los Angeles, and an alternative take on the album’s title track.

Other bonus tracks include "Wonderin'," which has previously only been available to stream on the Neil Young Archives website, as well as "Everybody's Alone," "Raised on Robbery" featuring Joni Mitchell and "Speakin' Out Jam," which appeared on Neil Young Archives Vol II.

The limited-edition Tonight's the Night 50th Anniversary Edition is set to drop on Nov. 28 with reimagined cover art. It will be released on vinyl, CD and digitally, and will be available at Young's Greedy Hand Store and independent retailers.

The reissue isn't the only release from Young this year. He and his band the Chrome Hearts released the new album Talkin' To the Trees in June. And his Official Release Series Volume 6, featuring 1992's Harvest Moon, 1993's Unplugged, 1994's Sleep With Angels and 1995's double album Mirror Ball, which he recorded with Seattle rockers Pearl Jam, is dropping Oct. 24.

