Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts to play free show in Ukraine

Neil Young is adding a new show to his upcoming European tour.

The rocker announced on his Neil Young Archives website that he and his band the Chrome Hearts plan to open their upcoming love earth tour with a free concert in Ukraine.

He added that they are currently in talks for the show and it will be officially announced on the site, ending the post with “Keep on Rockin’ in the FREE WORLD.”

Young’s love earth tour is currently set to kick off June 18 in Rättvik, Sweden. It hits the U.S. Aug. 8 in Charlotte, North Carolina, with the tour wrapping with a show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Sept. 15.

A complete list of dates can be found at NeilYoungArchives.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.