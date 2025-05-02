Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts announce new album, 'Talkin To The Trees'

Neil Young has finally announced details of his new album with The Chrome Hearts.

The rocker and his new band will release Talkin To The Trees on June 13. The album is Young's first with The Chrome Hearts — organist Spooner Oldham, guitarist Micah Nelson, bassist Corey McCormick and drummer Anthony LoGerfo.

Young released the first single from the record, "Big Change," back in January and now they've shared the second single, "Let's Roll Again." This one is a protest song that has Young calling out American car companies Ford and GM, while also taking a dig at Elon Musk by singing "if you're a fascist, then get a Tesla."

The title of the song may sound a bit familiar to Young fans. He had a song on his 2002 album Are You Passionate? titled "Let's Roll," which was written about the Sept. 11 attacks and the bravery of the passengers on United Flight 93.

Next up, Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts will set out on a world tour, starting June 18 in Rättvik, Sweden. It hits the U.S. Aug. 8 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Talkin To The Trees is available for preorder now. Here is the track list:

"Family Life"

"Dark Mirage"

"First Fire Of Winter"

"Silver Eagle"

"Let's Roll Again"

"Big Change"

"Talkin To The Trees"

"Movin Ahead"

"Bottle Of Love"

"Thankful"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.