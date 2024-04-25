Neil Young & Crazy Horse kick off Love Earth Tour in San Diego

Courtesy Live Nation

By Jill Lances
Neil Young & Crazy Horse opened their Love Earth Tour in San Diego, California, on Wednesday, April 24, treating fans to a 14-song set filled with classics.

Rolling Stone reports that Young opened with his iconic track "Cortez the Killer." The band — drummer Ralph Molina, bassist Billy Talbot and guitarist Micah Nelson filling in for Nils Lofgren — spent six minutes jamming before Young uttered a lyric.

In early April, Young told fans on Zoom that he had discovered some lost lyrics to the song that were never recorded; as promised, he added them during the show. “I floated on the water/I ate that ocean wave/Two weeks after the slaughter/I was living in a cave," he sang. "They came too late to get me/But there’s no one here to set me free/From this rocky grave/To that snowed-out ocean wave.”
As for the rest of the set, Young performed such classic tunes as “Cinnamon Girl,” a 16-minute “Down by the River” and an equally long “Love and Only Love,” as well as solo acoustic performances of “Comes a Time,” “Heart of Gold” and “Human Highway." He wrapped the show with “Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black).”

Young & Crazy Horse have one more show in San Diego on Thursday, April 25, before they move to Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday, April 27. A complete list of dates can be found at NeilYoungArchives.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!