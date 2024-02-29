Neil Young & Crazy Horse to headline Ottawa Bluesfest

Neil Young has added another show to his summer schedule.

The rocker and his band Crazy Horse are set to play Ottawa Bluesfest, a nine-day festival that runs July 4-7 and July 10-14. Young will headline the July 11 show.

Mötley Crüe and Nickelback are also set to headline the Canadian festival, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Other headliners include Maroon 5, Tyler Childers, Zac Brown Band, 50 Cent and Nas.

A ticket presale kicks off Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public Saturday, March 2. More information, including a complete lineup, can be found at ottawabluesfest.ca.

Young & Crazy Horse recently announced dates for the Love Earth Tour, which launches with two nights in San Diego, April 24 and 25. The Canadian leg of the tour begins in Toronto on July 8, just a few days before their Bluesfest show. A complete schedule can be found at livenation.com.

They will also release the new album FU##IN' UP on April 26, with a special clear vinyl two-LP limited edition dropping on Record Store Day, April 20.

