Neil Young, Joan Baez set for Bernie Sanders rally

Gary Miller/Getty Images
By Jill Lances

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Neil Young and Joan Baez are confirmed to appear at an upcoming rally for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The rally, Fighting Oligarchy: Where Do We Go From Here, is scheduled for April 12 at Los Angeles' Gloria Molina Grand Park, with New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and singer Maggie Rogers also taking part.

Those interested in attending can sign up for the rally at act.berniesanders.com. Doors open at 9 a.m. PT, with a scheduled start time of 1 p.m. PT.

The announcement of Young's participation comes just days after he shared on his website that he was worried he'd be barred from returning to the U.S. if he chooses to speak out against President Donald Trump during his upcoming European tour, which kicks off June 18 in Rättvik, Sweden.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

