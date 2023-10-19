Neil Young, Keith Richards & more featured on 'Willie Nelson 90 Live At The Hollywood Bowl'

Neil Young, Stephen Stills and Keith Richards are among the artists set to appear on the upcoming live release Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 Live At The Hollywood Bowl, dropping December 15.

The live album features performances from Willie's star-studded 90th birthday bash, which took place April 29 and 30, at the famed Los Angeles venue. Other artists featured on Long Story Short include Bobby Weir, Warren Haynes, Dave Matthews, Beck, Sheryl Crow, Jack Johnson, Snoop Dog, Tom Jones, Lyle Lovett, Lumineers, Chris Stapleton and Kris Kristofferson.

And music fans are getting their first preview of the set with the release of Dave Matthews' cover of "Funny How Time Slips Away." It is available now via digital outlets and on YouTube.

Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 Live At The Hollywood Bowl will be released in a variety of formats, including two-CD + Blu-ray and digital sets, featuring 39 audio tracks and three hours of video performances. There will also be a two-LP vinyl set with select highlights.

All formats are available for preorder now.

