Neil Young plays Crazy Horse song 'Long Walk Home' for first time in 36 years

Neil Young played his song "Long Walk Home" for the first time in 36 years during his concert in Wantagh, New York, on Saturday.

"Long Walk Home" was originally recorded for Young's 1987 album Life with Crazy Horse, and he last performed it in 1989. In breaking it out again nearly four decades later, Young slightly updated the lyrics during Saturday's performance, changing "From Vietnam to old Beirut" to "From Canada to old Ukraine."

Young is currently on tour with his band Chrome Hearts. During a show in Toronto on Aug. 17, he played his song "This Note's for You" for the first time since 1997.

The Chrome Hearts tour continues Monday in Bethel, New York.

