Neil Young postpones two Texas shows due to severe weather

Neil Young fans in Texas were left disappointed when the rocker was forced to postpone two shows in the state due to severe weather.

Young and his band Crazy Horse were supposed to bring their Love Earth tour to Austin on May 1 and Dallas on May 2, but both shows have been pushed to the fall due to threats of lightning.

"Too dangerous to put our audience in that situation," read a post on the Neil Young Archives site. "We are rolling on, with these shows coming back in September on our way to Farm Aid."

"Would have loved to play Texas – Austin and Dallas, but too unsafe at the moment," the post continued. "Sitting in the parking lots, lightning flashing in the sky. Movin’ On.”

The Austin show has been rescheduled to September 13, with Dallas happening on September 14.

Next up, Young and Crazy Horse are set to play Jazz Fest in New Orleans on Saturday, May 4. A complete list of dates can be found at neilyoungarchives.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.