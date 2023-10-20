Neil Young to release 'Before and After', a solo acoustic album of reworked songs

Neil Young is revisiting some old tunes for a new album.

On December 8, the rocker is set to release the new album Before and After, a solo acoustic record made up of reworked songs, designed to be listened to as one whole piece. It also features one previously unreleased tune, "If You Got Love."

“Songs from my life, recently recorded, create a music montage with no beginnings or endings,” Young shares. “The feeling is captured, not in pieces, but as a whole piece — designed to be listened to that way. This music presentation defies shuffling, digital organization, separation. Only for listening. That says it all.”

Young fans are getting their first preview of the record with the release of three songs, "I'm the Ocean," "Homefires" and "Burned," which are out now.

Before and After is available for preorder now in a variety of formats, including black vinyl, limited edition clear vinyl, CD and Blu-ray featuring Atmos mix, Binaural mix and Hi-Res 96/24 stereo.

Here is the track list for Before and After:

"I'm The Ocean"

"Homefires"

"Burned"

"On The Way Home"

"If You Got Love"

"A Dream That Can Last"

"Birds"

"My Heart"

"When I Hold You In My Arms"

"Mother Earth"

"Mr. Soul"

"Comes A Time"

"Don't Forget Love"

