Neil Young reveals upcoming live Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young album featuring 1969 concert

George Pimentel/WireImage

By Jill Lances

Neil Young has revealed some exciting news for fans of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. In a post on his Neil Young Archives site, the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer revealed that a live album featuring an early concert by CSNY is in the works.

The concert in question took place in September 1969 at the Fillmore East, not long after Young was brought into the group by his former Buffalo Springfield bandmate Stephen Stills
“The acoustic set was soulfully sung and played, full of great songs and then unknown gems. Staggering harmonies. Happiness,” he writes. “The electric set quickly moved to a new space.”
Neil says the stage performance was recorded in eight-track analog, with the audience recorded in four-track analog, and those recordings are now being turned into an album.
“Now, we have the tapes, and they sound so real,” he shares. “We’re staying all analog throughout the production with a goal of creating a live double vinyl album. Pure. Analog. No digital.”
Young indicated that there actually will be a digital release, but recommends listening to it in analog, noting, “You can feel it in analog. That’s a real thing. That’s what I think music is. A feeling.”
So far there’s no word on when the album will be released.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!