Neil Young and Stephen Stills to headline Harvest Moon benefit concert

Harvest Moon is a daytime concert that will take place Oct. 5 at The Painted Turtle camp in Lake Hughes, California. Proceeds will benefit both The Painted Turtle, which offers the camp experience to children with serious medical conditions, and The Bridge School, an educational institution for children with severe speech and physical disabilities.
A limited number of tickets will go on sale Friday at harvestmoongathering.com.
The performance is one of only two shows Young has confirmed since canceling his tour with Crazy Horse due to health issues. The other is Farm Aid, which is happening Sept. 21 in Saratoga, New York.
