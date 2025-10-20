Never-before-seen Tom Petty performance released for his 75th birthday

Musician Tom Petty performs at the Bridgestone halftime show during Super Bowl XLII between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots on February 3, 2008 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The late Tom Petty would have turned 75 on Monday, and to mark the occasion, the singer’s estate has released a never-before-seen clip from the Petty archives.

The video features footage of Petty performing the Wildflowers track "Don't Fade On Me" from rehearsals for Petty's Dogs with Wings tour.

Also in honor of Petty's birthday, a limited-edition numbered print of the artwork for Petty's 2009 box set, The Live Anthology, has just been released. Only 1,000 copies are now available at the Tom Petty Store, with proceeds going to the Tom Petty Endowment for Guitars and Innovation at University of Florida College of the Arts in Petty's hometown of Gainesville.

