New 'A Complete Unknown' exhibit coming to the Bob Dylan, Woody Guthrie centers in Tulsa

Props and costumes featured in the Oscar-nominated Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown are set to go on display at both the Bob Dylan Center and Woody Guthrie Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The new exhibit, Stepping Into the Unknown, will officially open Feb. 28. One day prior there will be a special opening event featuring the film's Oscar-nominated costume designer, Arianne Phillips, and music supervisor Steve Gizicki. It will also include a screening of the film.

The exhibit, the first to be staged concurrently at both centers, will include such props as a letter Dylan wrote to Guthrie, Guthrie's harmonica, Johnny Cash's letters to Dylan, "Blowin' in the Wind" lyrics on a cocktail napkin and fabricated album covers.

"As moviegoers learned from A Complete Unknown, the relationship between Bob Dylan and Woody Guthrie is essential to an understanding of 20 century American music," says Steve Higgins, managing director of the American Song Archives. "This exhibit will amplify that story by connecting it to the real-life artifacts in our collections."

Both centers helped with the development of the props used in the film, with the movie's prop master spending time at the centers to research what was needed for the project.

“The exhibit is a full-circle moment in a sense,” Higgins says. “We are bringing to Tulsa items from the film that were inspired by our collections in the first place.”

More info on the exhibit can be found at bobdylancenter.com and woodyguthriecenter.org.

