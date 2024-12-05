New animated video released for 'Freewheelin’,' featuring Alice Cooper and Slash

Alice Cooper teamed with his daughter Calico Cooper and Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash for "Freewheelin'," a song that was featured on the album Solid Rock Revival, and now a new animated lyric video for the track has just been released.
Solid Rock Revival, which is nominated for a Grammy for Best Children's Music, was released under the name Rock for Children, a rock collective that includes Alice, his daughter and others. The album features contributions by Judas Priest's Rob Halford, Run DMC's Daryl "DMC" McDaniels and more.
