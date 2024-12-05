New animated video released for 'Freewheelin’,' featuring Alice Cooper and Slash

Alice Cooper teamed with his daughter Calico Cooper and Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash for "Freewheelin'," a song that was featured on the album Solid Rock Revival, and now a new animated lyric video for the track has just been released.

Solid Rock Revival, which is nominated for a Grammy for Best Children's Music, was released under the name Rock for Children, a rock collective that includes Alice, his daughter and others. The album features contributions by Judas Priest's Rob Halford, Run DMC's Daryl "DMC" McDaniels and more.

Proceeds from the album benefit Alice’s Solid Rock Teen Centers, which provide free after-school training in areas such as music, dance, art, and more for teens ages 12-20. It has locations in Mesa, Phoenix and Goodyear, Arizona.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.