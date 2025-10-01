New BBC documentary will explore David Bowie’s Berlin years

The 50th anniversary of David Bowie’s arrival in Berlin will be celebrated with a new documentary on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Tentatively titled Bowie in Berlin, the film will be directed by Francis Whately, who previously directed three other BBC Two Bowie docs: David Bowie: Finding Fame, David Bowie: The Last Five Years and David Bowie: Five Years.

According to the description, the film will delve into "one of the most important periods" of Bowie's life, "when he turned his back on fame and success and disappeared from sight into the streets of Cold War Berlin, from 1976-1978."

The story will be told through Bowie’s own words, along with contributions from Clare Shenstone, Romy Haag, Sarah-Rena Hine and Sydne Rome, the four women who spent time with the rocker during his Berlin years.

"Each of these extraordinary women have their own unique insight into the singer’s life, art and character, providing a secret history of Bowie’s time in the city," the description reads.

Bowie in Berlin is expected to debut in fall 2026.

Bowie's Berlin years resulted in three albums — Low, Heroes and Lodger — that he dubbed his Berlin trilogy. Although not well received upon first release, critical and public opinion of the records changed over the years, and they are now considered some of the most innovative and influential works of Bowie's career.

