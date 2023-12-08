New book gives insight into San Francisco concerts by The Who

A new book focusing on two classic performances by The Who will be released early next year.

Teenage Wasteland: The Who at Winterland, 1968 and 1976 takes a look at how things changed for the band in the almost 10 years that passed between the two concerts at San Francisco's Winterland Ballroom.

A description of the book notes, “These two years represent a screen grab of the band taken in its purest form: live, and harder than ever, right before and right after the huge success The Who struggled to live with in the years between.”

The two shows were worlds apart for the band, with the February 1968 concert attended by only a few hundred fans, while less than 10 years later, in March 1976, the 5,000-capacity theater was sold out.

The book offers fans a glimpse inside both shows with the use of firsthand accounts, previously unpublished photos taken by fans at the show and more.

Teenage Wasteland: The Who at Winterland by Edoardo Genzolini, with a foreword by Joel Selvin, will be released February 28 and is available for preorder now.

