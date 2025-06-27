New box set features Ramones' first four albums in Dolby Atmos

The music of the Ramones has gotten a sound upgrade.

Rhino just dropped a new box set, 1!2!3!4! The Ramones Atmos Collection. It features the band's first four albums — Ramones, Leave Home, Rocket to Russia and Road to Ruin — in Dolby Atmos on Blu-ray audio, along with each album's original stereo mixes in high-resolution.

The Atmos mixes of Leave Home, Rocket to Russia and Road to Ruin were handled by Ed Stasium, who originally engineered those three albums. Craig Leon, producer of the band's 1976 self-titled debut, handled its remix.

"These Atmos mixes present the Ramones' recordings with the clarity and power with which I always imagined hearing them," Stasium says. "It might sound a bit cliché, but I find listening to them to be like seeing the sequence from The Wizard of Oz where the film morphs from black & white to color. These Dolby Atmos mixes are transforming the original mixes from 16mm black & white into vivid IMAX!"

The set, 1!2!3!4! The Ramones Atmos Collection, will be limited to 2,000 copies and is available now at Rhino.com.

