New box set to celebrate Greg Lake’s solo career

Manticore Records Through Spirit of Unicorn Music

By Jill Lances

The late Greg Lake may be best known for his work with Emerson, Lake & Palmer, but he also had an extensive solo career. Now, that career is being celebrated with a brand new box set.

Greg Lake Magical, dropping November 10, is a limited edition, seven-CD box set featuring Lake's two studio albums, Greg Lake and Manoeuvres, and two live albums. It includes collaborations with Clarence ClemonsTotoSteve HoweGeoff DownesKeith EmersonCarl PalmerGary Moore and others.

In addition to the music, the set includes a 64-page coffee table book with previously unseen archival photos and sleeve notes by Prog magazine editor Jerry Ewing, who talked to many of Lake's collaborators.

Greg Lake Magical is available for preorder now.

