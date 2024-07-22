New Bruce Springsteen 'Road Diary' documentary to have world premiere at Toronto Film Festival

By Jill Lances
An upcoming documentary about Bruce Springsteen’s life on the road will have its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival this fall.

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band is directed by The Boss' longtime collaborator Thom Zimny, who also directed the Springsteen on Broadway Netflix special, and documentaries about Springsteen albums Western Stars and Letter To You.

"In the film, Springsteen and The E Street Band offer the most in-depth look ever at the creation of their legendary live performances, including footage of band rehearsals, backstage moments, rare archival clips and personal reflections from Springsteen himself," reads a film description posted on Bruce's Instagram.

So far no date for the world premiere has been announced. The Toronto Film Festival runs Sept. 5 to Sept. 15.

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band is expected to air on Hulu and Disney+ in October.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

