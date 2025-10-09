New clip highlights Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen in 'Deliver Me From Nowhere'

Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen in 20th Century Studios' 'Deliver Me From Nowhere'. (Photo by Macall Polay © 2025 20th Century Studios)

A new behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Bruce Springsteen movie, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, highlights the movie's star, Jeremy Allen White, with both director Scott Cooper and Springsteen describing why he was right for the role.

"Finding someone to play Bruce Springsteen is as daunting a task as I've ever faced," Cooper says in the clip. "Thankfully there is Jeremy Allen White."

Springsteen adds, “The minute they said film, and somebody was gonna have to portray me, I immediately thought of Jeremy.” He noted there was some physical resemblance and something in the way White carried himself.

"And then there was the way the camera read his internal life that was really essential," Springsteen says. "I just said this is the guy, you know, I didn’t have a #2."

White so embodied the role of Springsteen that it even impressed the rocker’s wife, Patti Scialfa.

"By the end he had fully become Bruce Springsteen," Cooper says. "Bruce’s wife, Patti, when she saw him on set, she said, 'Oh my God, Bruce, [he] looks like when I first met you.'"

"Everybody has their own idea of Bruce Springsteen, he's such a legend. So taking on the role, there was a big leap of faith," White says. "But once I knew I had Bruce’s blessing, that gave me the confidence to go on a journey."

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere opens Oct. 24.

