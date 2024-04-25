New coffee table book explores Robert Plant’s early post-Led Zeppelin career

Robert Plant’s career following the breakup of Led Zeppelin in 1980 will be explored in a new picture book coming later this year.

Portraits of Robert Plant, from Rufus Publications, is a 240-page coffee table book featuring rare and previously unseen photos from well-known rock photographers. It also includes an essay from music journalist Mark Blake, who delves into Plant's career through the decade.

The book will be released in two editions, both coming with a foldout poster. The main edition, limited to 500 numbered copies, comes in a black slipcase with gold foil logo. There’s also a lager black leather and metal edition, limited to 50 copies, which comes in a hand welded aluminum metal slipcase with a screen printed logo and a unique lenticular print.

Both copies will be available for preorder starting Friday, April 26, with shipping to start at the end of July.

Led Zeppelin called it quits in 1980 following the death of their drummer, John Bonham. Plant released his first solo album, Pictures at Eleven, in 1982, releasing three other solo albums in the '80s: 1983's The Principle of Moments, 1985's Shaken 'n' Stirred and 1988's Now and Zen.

Plant also teamed up with his Led Zeppelin bandmate Jimmy Page and guitarist Jeff Beck for the side project Honeydrippers, releasing the EP The Honeydrippers: Volume One in 1984. It featured a remake of Phil Phillips' "Sea of Love," which hit #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. In 1988 he reunited with his Led Zeppelin bandmates Page and John Paul Jones, along with Bonham's son Jason, to perform at the Atlantic Records 40th anniversary celebration concert at New York's Madison Square Garden.

