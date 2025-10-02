New David Bowie photo book coming in November

A new photo book dedicated to David Bowie is coming out in November.

Collaboration: Frank Ockenfels 3 x David Bowie is due out Nov. 4, featuring never-before-published photos by famed photographer Frank Ockenfels 3, who met Bowie in 1991.

"This project was his idea," Ockenfels tells The Hollywood Reporter in an interview about the book. "He brought it up to me during one of our final shoots, saying he thought by that point we had enough for a book."

The book features photos of Bowie from 1991 to 2006, with the description noting they “reflect the many facets of Bowie’s career" and that it “serves as both a visual tribute to a legendary figure and a documentation of a profound artistic connection.”

Talking about his work with Bowie, Ockenfels tells The Hollywood Reporter, "He didn't come with a look book. He just supported my eye and allowed me to fail, which is what a lot of great art comes out of."

Ockenfels says he regrets not getting to shoot Bowie for his 2016 album, Blackstar, sharing that he was unaware the singer was sick. Bowie died two days after the album's release.

“David really allowed me to grow,” Ockenfels says. “An artist like that constantly pushes you: How much further can we go? How much weirder? That’s a unique relationship.”

Collaboration: Frank Ockenfels 3 x David Bowie is available for preorder now.

