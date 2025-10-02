New David Bowie photo book coming in November

Collaboration: Frank Ockenfels 3 x David Bowie is due out Nov. 4, featuring never-before-published photos by famed photographer Frank Ockenfels 3, who met Bowie in 1991.
"This project was his idea," Ockenfels tells The Hollywood Reporter in an interview about the book. "He brought it up to me during one of our final shoots, saying he thought by that point we had enough for a book."
Talking about his work with Bowie, Ockenfels tells The Hollywood Reporter, "He didn't come with a look book. He just supported my eye and allowed me to fail, which is what a lot of great art comes out of."
Ockenfels says he regrets not getting to shoot Bowie for his 2016 album, Blackstar, sharing that he was unaware the singer was sick. Bowie died two days after the album's release.
