New exhibit will focus on George Harrison the gardener

The Beatles' George Harrison’s love of gardening will be explored in a new exhibit in Sarasota, Florida.

George Harrison: A Gardener's Life will run from Feb. 9 to June 29 at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens' Downtown Sarasota campus, part of a series that "examines the work of major artists through the lens of their connection to nature."

According to a press release, the exhibit will look at Harrison's connection to gardening, which is described as his "greatest passion." In fact, during a 1979 Rolling Stone interview, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer actually described himself as "just a gardener."

In addition to the horticultural aspects of the exhibit, it will include a selection of Harrison's music and lyrics, along with excerpts from wife Olivia Harrison's poetry book, Came the Lightening. The exhibit promises to "highlight George's connection to nature and celebrate his life and legacy through the power of plants."

“Selby Gardens is thrilled to explore George Harrison’s love of gardening and the inspiration he drew from it," Jennifer Rominiecki, president and CEO of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, shares. "We are honored to present this exhibition to our visitors, demonstrating the many ways Harrison connected with nature."

The exhibition will include a special program featuring legendary artist Patti Smith, Selby Gardens' Artist in Residence. An Evening with Patti Smith Dedicated to George Harrison will take place Feb. 12 at Selby Gardens' Downtown Sarasota campus.

