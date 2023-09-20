New Jerry Garcia vinyl series to launch in November

Round Records

By Jill Lances

Jerry Garcia's live performances will be part of a new vinyl series launching this November on Round Records.

The archival series, Heads & Tails, will feature previously unheard Garcia performances that fit on one side of a record, something that isn't always easy considering Garcia's fondness for extended jams. The vinyl will also feature detailed album art.

According to the press release, Heads & Tails is "built for those magical windows when record consciousness manifested for magical 18-to-22-minute stretches of well-caught tape."

The series will launch November 3 with a cloudy blue vinyl release and artwork by Madalyn Stefanak. It features a side-length performance of "Save Mother Earth" with Merl Saunders, recorded January 19, 1972, in San Anselmo, California. The other side features Jerry Garcia Band jams "Don't Let Go" and "Think," recorded February 5, 1988, in Santa Rosa, California.

Heads & Tails: Volume 1 is available for preorder now.

