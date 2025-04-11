New John Lennon documentary to debut at London film festival

A new documentary about John Lennon will make its debut at the Cine International Film Festival in London in May.

Borrowed Time: Lennon's Last Decade, from director Alan G. Parker, will be shown on May 9 at the Karma Soho Sanctum Hotel. The screening will feature a talk with Parker.

The film is a British documentary that explores Lennon's post-Beatles career using archival footage and never-before-seen interviews with musicians, journalists and close friends. There are also archival interviews from Lennon, Yoko Ono and Paul McCartney.

Info on purchasing tickets can be found at cineinternationalfilmfestival.com.

The news comes as another Lennon documentary, One to One: John & Yoko, opens exclusively in IMAX theaters on Friday. It follows the 18 months John and Yoko lived in New York's Greenwich Village in the early '70s and features archival footage of the pair's 1972 One to One concert, Lennon's only full-length performances after The Beatles' 1970 breakup.

