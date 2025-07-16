New Mickey Hart exhibit opening in San Francisco

The artwork of Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart will be the subject of a new exhibit in San Francisco.

Mickey Hart: Art at the Edge of Magic will open at the Haight Street Art Center on July 24. An opening ceremony is set for July 31, the night before Dead & Company's three-night stand in Golden Gate Park celebrating 60 years of the Grateful Dead.

The exhibit, Hart’s first in a San Francisco-based museum, will feature close to 100 paintings and prints on a variety of surfaces, including canvas, paper, metal drumheads and cymbals. The exhibit includes two large paintings mounted into walls like picture windows, as well as a musical audio experience to complement the installation.

"We could not be more excited to showcase the work of Mickey Hart," said Kelly Harris, executive director of the Haight Street Art Center. "We have always gravitated to art that transforms and transports viewers. Hart's entire musical career has been devoted to doing just that, while his art of the past several decades has expanded this ethos into the visual realm."

Art at the Edge of Magic runs through Sept. 21. More info can be found at HaightStreetArt.org.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.