New Neil Young documentary, 'Coastal', to debut at the Woodstock Film Festival

The flick, Coastal, was directed by Young's wife, actress Daryl Hannah, and is described as a behind-the-scenes look at Young's 2023 tour, which was his first time back out on the road following the COVID-19 pandemic.
"From his everyday observations on the bus to his candid banter with his audience," the film's description offers. "Coastal is a rare peek behind the curtain of this unguarded iconoclast."
The Woodstock Film Festival runs from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, with Coastal premiering at the Bearsville Theater on Oct. 20. Tickets are on sale now.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.