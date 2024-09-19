New Neil Young documentary, 'Coastal', to debut at the Woodstock Film Festival

A new documentary about Neil Young is set to have its world premiere at the upcoming Woodstock Film Festival in Woodstock, New York.

The flick, Coastal, was directed by Young's wife, actress Daryl Hannah, and is described as a behind-the-scenes look at Young's 2023 tour, which was his first time back out on the road following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"From his everyday observations on the bus to his candid banter with his audience," the film's description offers. "Coastal is a rare peek behind the curtain of this unguarded iconoclast."

The Woodstock Film Festival runs from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, with Coastal premiering at the Bearsville Theater on Oct. 20. Tickets are on sale now.

Young was one of the last artists to return to the road following the pandemic. His Coastal tour kicked off in July 2023 and had him playing mostly West Coast dates, treating his fans to set lists filled with rarities and deep cuts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.