New Ozzy Osbourne documentary ﻿'No Escape from Now﻿' to premiere on Paramount+

A new documentary on Ozzy Osbourne titled No Escape from Now is set to premiere later in 2025 on Paramount+.

The feature-length project will focus on how the Prince of Darkness has dealt with a myriad of health issues in recent years, including being diagnosed with Parkinson's and suffering a fall in his home in 2019, which required multiple surgeries and has kept him from performing a full live concert for over six years.

"The last six years have been full of some of the worst times I've been through," Ozzy says. "There's been times when I thought my number was up. But making music and making two albums [2020's Ordinary Man and 2022's Patient Number 9] saved me. I'd have gone nuts without music."

No Escape from Now is currently in production and will continue filming leading up to Black Sabbath's massive reunion/farewell show in July, which will mark Ozzy's final live performance.

The doc will also feature appearances by Ozzy's friends, family and collaborators, including his wife, Sharon, and their children, Sabbath's Tony Iommi, Tool's Maynard James Keenan, Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Billy Idol and producer Andrew Watt.

