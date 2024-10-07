New short film explores Jimi Hendrix’s life in New York

A new short film about Jimi Hendrix’s life in New York has just been released, narrated by E Street Band guitarist Stevie Van Zandt.

The nine-minute film, Jimi Hendrix's New York, features archival photos and video, with Stevie walking fans through Jimi's time in the Big Apple.

It also features interviews with Jimi’s friend Colette Harron, who owned a clothing store and sold him the jacket he wore at Woodstock. She shares stories of going to local clubs with Hendrix and getting to see him perform, noting, “When you saw him, it was magic ... his music was everything.”

Producer/engineer Eddie Kramer is also interviewed for the film, where he talks about working in the studio with the rocker, sharing, “There was this wonderful communication where we understood each other."

The film is a companion to the recently released Hendrix box set, Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision. The set, dedicated to Hendrix's legendary New York studio, Electric Lady, features a treasure trove of previously unreleased music from the Jimi Hendrix Experience.

The set also includes the full-length documentary of the same name, which debuted in theaters in August.

