New street named after David Bowie to be unveiled in Paris

Dave Benett/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Paris is set to formally name a street after David Bowie on Monday, January 8, which would have been the rock star's 77th birthday.

The Connexion reports that the street, "rue David Bowie," will be a brand new road near Austerlitz train station, in the 13th arrondissement. There will also be an inauguration party on the same day, with a photo and painting exhibit dedicated to Bowie running until January 14 at the city's Galerie Athéna.

Arrondissement Mayor Jérôme Coumet first revealed the plans for the Bowie street back in 2020, noting that the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer "had a strong link with the city of lights."

Interestingly, while Bowie will now have a street named after him in France, there currently isn’t one in his home country, the U.K.

Bowie passed away January 10, 2016, after a secret battle with liver cancer.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!