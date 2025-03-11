New venue inspired by Jerry Garcia announces inaugural lineup

A new restaurant and venue inspired by the Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia is set to open in Chicago's West Loop area in March and the initial lineup of performers has just been announced.

Garcia's Chicago, the brainchild of Peter Shapiro, who's also behind The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, the Brooklyn Bowl chain and more, will open March 21. The first of three shows will be headlined by Grahame Lesh, son of the late Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh.

According to the venue's website, "Garcia's Chicago is a concert venue and restaurant celebrating Jerry Garcia's extraordinary legacy, reflecting his heritage, eclectic artistry, and the vibrant community that surrounded him throughout his life."

Shapiro and his company Dayglo Presents worked with the Garcia family on the venue. The website notes, “[E]very element of Garcia’s Chicago has been thoughtfully designed to tell a story, embracing the spirit of Jerry and the worlds he inhabited.”

In addition to the Grahame Lesh & Friends shows, the initial Garcia's lineup features shows by The Blind Boys of Alabama, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench, Grace Potter and The Grateful String Band.

Tickets go on sale March 14. A complete lineup can be found at garciaschicago.com.

