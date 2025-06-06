New vinyl box set featuring Rush’s final four albums out now

A new box set dedicated Rush's final years with Atlantic Records is out now.

The Albums: 2002-2012 is made up of vinyl copies of four records: 2002's Vapor Trails, the 2004 EP Feedback, 2007's Snakes & Arrows and their final album, 2012's Clockwork Angels.

The Albums: 2002-2012 is available as a limited-edition seven-LP set, with only 3,000 copies being released worldwide. It can be purchased at RushBackstage.com and Rhino.com.

This marks the second box set dedicated to Rush's years at Atlantic. The first, The Albums: 1989-1996, was made up of their first four studio albums with the label, 1989's Presto, 1991's Roll the Bones, 1993's Counterparts and 1996's Test the Echo.

