New Wings anthology coming in November

The music of Paul McCartney’s post-Beatles band Wings is being explored in a new collection.

Simply titled Wings, the anthology, personally overseen by McCartney, will be released digitally and as a three-LP or two-CD set. It features remastered versions of such Wings classics as "Band on the Run, "Live and Let Die," "Jet, "Silly Love Songs," "Let 'Em In" and more.

There will also be a three-LP, limited edition color vinyl version; a Blu-ray that will feature the first ever Dolby Atmos mixes of the songs; a one-LP and a one-CD version.

In addition to the music, the physical releases will feature a 32-page booklet with trivia, photos and paintings, as well as original artwork created by Humphrey Ocean, the artist in residence for Wings' 1976 tour. There are also extensive notes on the artwork, written by Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell of Hipgnosis, the design studio responsible for the covers of seven Wings albums.

Wings will be released Nov. 7 and is available for preorder now.

The anthology will come out just days after McCartney releases a new book about his Wings era: Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run will be released Nov. 4.

