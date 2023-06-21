Nick Mason reveals what it would take to get Pink Floyd back together

There's no doubt Pink Floyd fans would love to see the band members reunite and play the songs they love, but considering the strained relationship between Roger Waters and David Gilmour, drummer and founding member Nick Mason doesn't suspect that's going to happen anytime soon. In fact, he can think of only a few things that could possibly get everyone playing together again.

During an appearance on The Story Behind The Song podcast, Mason said "it's highly unlikely" the band would reunite. But he does acknowledge, "I would've said that before Live 8 — 10 years ago or 12 years ago, whatever it was," referring to their 2005 reunion at Live 8 in London's Hyde Park.

"The one thing I could think would be possible would be if there was some ... if by getting back together we could influence either saving the planet, world peace, or whatever," Mason says. "Hopefully, we'd step up. But I don't think otherwise. It would take a Nelson Mandela or someone like that to lead on it."

Besides 2008, the only other time the three bandmates got back together since their split was in 2011, when Mason and Gilmour joined Waters at the London stop of his tour.

