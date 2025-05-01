'Night Divides The Day', the first official anthology of The Doors, getting wide release in May

The book Night Divides The Day: The Doors Anthology originally went on sale as a limited-edition release back in February, but now a hardcover bookstore edition will be available starting May 13.

Described as the "most definitive book yet" on the band, Night Divides The Day features new interviews with surviving members Robby Krieger and John Densmore, and archival contributions from the late Jim Morrison and Ray Manzarek.

Hours of archival interviews were used as sources for the book, which also features rare photos, song lyrics, poster artwork and more. It also includes contributions from artists like Nirvana's Krist Novoselic, Guns N' Roses' Slash, Chic's Nile Rodgers, Nancy Sinatra and Van Morrison.

Night Divides The Day: The Doors Anthology is available for preorder now.

The Doors are currently celebrating their 60th anniversary as a band. They launched the celebration in November with a limited-edition six-LP set, The Doors 1967-1971. Densmore will continue the celebration with a talk at a June 14 Tribeca Festival screening of the 2009 documentary When You're Strange: A Film About The Doors, which is narrated by Johnny Depp.

