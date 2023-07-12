Night Ranger, Bret Michaels & more set for Key West’s Rokisland Fest

Rokisland Fest is returning to Key West, Florida, January 17 to 20, and organizers have just announced their all-star lineup of '80s and '90s rockers.

Night Ranger is set to headline opening night, with Mr. Big and Winger, while Cinderella's Tom Keifer headlines January 18, with former Eagles' guitarist Don Felder, LA Guns and Enuff Z'Nuff.

January 19 will feature Bret Michaels' Parti Gras, which, in addition to the Poison frontman, includes Twisted Sister's Dee Snider, Foreigner's Lou Gramm, Jefferson Starship and Trixter.

Stone Temple Pilots wrap things up on the final night, with Buckcherry, Lit and Bowling for Soup.

A full lineup and ticket information can be found at rokislandfest.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.