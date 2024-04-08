Nikki Sixx blames media for spreading joke about Mötley Crüe new music

Nikki Sixx is setting the record straight about the sound of Mötley Crüe's new music.

The rocker previously shared on X, formerly Twitter, that the band would be releasing new music soon, describing it as "a powerful cross between country and hip hop," much to the disappointment of many fans online.

Well, it turns out the whole post was a joke, and Sixx is blaming the media for spreading the misinformation.

"Media running with a joke about new Motley Crue music just shows how they can be unprofessional and irresponsible," he writes. "But they probably just saw an opportunity for clickbait to sell ads. This stuff always makes me laugh."

"Anyway. Our new music is actually kinda reggae EDM. But with a bit of Dylan," he adds, referring to Bob Dylan.

Mötley Crüe first teased they were back in the studio last April, revealing they were once again working with Dr. Feelgood producer Bob Rock. Then in December, Sixx confirmed new tunes would be out in 2024. So far, there's no word on when exactly fans will finally hear those new tunes.

