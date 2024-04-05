Nikki Sixx confuses fans with description of new Mötley Crüe music

Mötley Crüe fans have been anxiously awaiting new music ever since the band first teased they were back in the studio last April. Well, now Nikki Sixx has given fans a hint about what to expect, and some are a bit confused.

Sixx took to X, formerly Twitter, to give fans an update on their new tunes, sharing, "New Crüe coming up right around the corner. People who have heard it say it's a powerful cross between country and hip hop."

With the word "rock" not in the description, several fans started to question what they were reading, with one commenting, "April fools was the other day Mr Sixx!"

Others came right out and voiced their unhappiness with the reveal. As one noted, "Who is asking for that? I want something that sounds like Motley Crue! If I want county & hip hop I'll listen to Beyoncé (I won't)."

In the meantime, Mötley Crüe is set to return to the road in May. They'll kick things off with a two-night stand in Atlantic City, New Jersey, May 3 and 4. A complete list of dates can be found at motley.com.

