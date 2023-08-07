Nils Lofgren on getting to play with Bruce Springsteen: “Just a joy and a dream and a gift for all of us”

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are ready to bring their tour back to the States, and guitarist Nils Lofgren is certainly happy about it.

Lofgren tells ABC Audio he’s thrilled to be back in the U.S. after their recent tour of Europe and the U.K., especially because he'll be able to stop back home a bit more.

“How lucky and blessed we all are is not lost on any of us,” Lofgren says about working with such a great band and great boss. “Once you walk out there, that's just a joy and a dream and a gift for all of us.”

He adds, “I really feel like this band is as good or better than we've ever been. And of course, you know, mainly it’s Bruce doing the heavy lifting, but he's in it, man, he's down in it and he's giving it.”

Lofgren says being in The E Street Band is good for his “musical soul,” and while other artists who write their own music like he does may not enjoy being in the background, he insists, “I love it.”

“Past earning a living and a salary, there's some emotional hit you get if you're still in love with performing after half a century,” he says.

The second leg of Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band's North American tour kicks off with a two-night stand at Chicago's Wrigley Field, August 9 and 11. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.com.

