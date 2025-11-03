Noah Weiland announces concert commemorating 10th anniversary of dad's death

Scott Weiland performs at the Fox Theater on October 20, 2009 in Oakland, California. (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Noah Weiland, son of late Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland, has announced a concert commemorating the 10th anniversary of his father's death.

The show will take place on Dec. 3 at the Garden Amp in Orange County, California. Jakob Nowell, current Sublime frontman and son of the late Bradley Nowell, will also perform.

"10 years has gone by so fast, but his legacy must continue," Noah writes in an Instagram post. "We will be performing all of the hits & even some deep cuts."

For ticket info, visit GardenAmp.com.

Scott Weiland passed away on Dec. 3, 2015, at age 48.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.