Noah Weiland debuts new song featuring late father amid threat from leaker

Noah Weiland has released a new song called "Time Will Tell" featuring guest vocals from his late father, Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver frontman Scott Weiland, amid a threat from an alleged leaker.

In an Instagram post, Noah writes, "Can't believe I'm saying this right now but basically [I've] been getting blackmailed by a random number that somehow has a very old version of a song I have with my father."



"Because of that I am basically forced to release a song I had no intentions of releasing until way further into my career cause this coward [really] thinks I'm about to send them $2k to not leak it," he continues. "Sooo, I beat em to the punch."

Noah also includes screenshots of the alleged extortion attempt in the post.

"Funny enough, I saw 'TIME WILL TELL' written on a bathroom wall the day I got that [text]," Noah adds. "Maybe my dad thought it was time?"

You can listen to "Time Will Tell" streaming now on YouTube.

Scott Weiland died in 2015 at age 48.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

