The now 80-year-old Mick Jagger gets birthday wishes from his bandmates

Mick Jagger officially became an octogenarian on July 26, and he received lots of birthday wishes from his famous friends.

The day started with The Rolling Stones' social media accounts sharing a tribute video to Mick, set to the Stones track "You Got Me Rocking." "It's a special day today! Join us in wishing @mickjagger a very happy 80th birthday!!" they captioned the post. "Keep on rockin' Mick!"

The now 80-year-old also received lots of well wishes from his bandmates.

Keith Richards shared a video of him sitting behind a piano with the message, "Happy Birthday, Mick. Long may we keep saying this to each other, Happy 80th!"

Ronnie Wood shared a collage of pics with him and Mick, simply writing "Happy 80th birthday to @mickjagger!"

Even the late Charlie Watts' social media account sent birthday wishes to Mick, sharing photos of Mick and Charlie over the years, with the caption, "Wishing @mickjagger a very happy birthday!"

Mick also took to social media to acknowledge his big day, sharing a photo of himself in a shiny maroon suit. "Thanks so much for all your lovely comments and birthday wishes!!" he wrote. That birthday post garnered comments from the likes of Christie Brinkley, Sean Ono Lennon, Lenny Kravitz, Bebe Buell and more.

