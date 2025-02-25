One of Bob Dylan’s earliest demos part of new Dylan-themed auction

The success of A Complete Unknown continues to shine a spotlight on the career of Bob Dylan, and now a new auction is giving fans a chance to own a piece of memorabilia from the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

RR Auction recently launched a new Dylan-themed auction featuring over 70 items, including a recording of one of his earliest demos, circa 1961. The demo, recorded live at New York's Gaslight Café, was produced by Dylan's first manager, Terri Thal. It is estimated to sell for $20,000.

"This tape is a revelation—a rare look into Bob Dylan before he was a household name," says Bobby Livingston, executive vice president at RR Auction.

Other items in the auction include memorabilia associated with Dylan and his Rolling Thunder Revue collaborator Bob Neuwirth, including a 1975 Martin D-41 acoustic guitar, which was gifted to Dylan by Neuwirth; a stage-worn "Nudie" suit that Dylan purchased for Neuwirth; and a Rolling Thunder Revue backstage pass. Proceeds from these items will go toward a planned documentary about Neuwirth.

Also up for auction is a Hohner Marine Band harmonica, played during Dylan’s infamous 1966 world tour, where he was called "Judas" for playing electric guitar; a black Stetson hat worn by Dylan; and several original photographs of Dylan.

Bidding on the Dylan items closes on March 12. More information on the auction can be found at rrauction.com.

