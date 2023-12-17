Original AC/DC drummer Colin Burgess dead at 77

Original AC/DC drummer Colin Burgess had died. He was 77.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, December 16, the "Back in Black" outfit shared, "Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess."

"He was our first drummer and a very respected musician," the statement continued. "Happy memories, rock in peace Colin."

Burgess joined AC/DC upon its formation in 1973 by brothers and guitarists Malcolm and Angus Young, and played on the group's debut single, 1974's "Can I Sit Next to You Girl." He was let go from the band that year, and, after a number of short-lived fill-ins, was eventually replaced by Phil Rudd, AC/DC's current and longest-tenured drummer.

Burgess was also known for playing in the Australian band The Masters Apprentice. The Australian Recording Industry Association inducted The Masters Apprentice into its Hall of Fame in 1998.

